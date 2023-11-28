Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Enovis worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth about $285,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,170,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Enovis by 62.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.98. 64,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,554. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

