Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 89.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.46. 27,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,288. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.04.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.