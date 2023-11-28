Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.71.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.91. The stock had a trading volume of 75,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.61.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

