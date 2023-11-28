Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.17% of PriceSmart worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 80.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PriceSmart Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PSMT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.38. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $149,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

