Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,548 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Olin by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.47. 50,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

