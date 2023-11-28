Bridgewater Associates LP Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,759,718 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. 1,347,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,164,258. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

