Bridgewater Associates LP Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FHI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.37. 33,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,967. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

