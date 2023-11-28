Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,604 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,043. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.90. 223,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,346. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

