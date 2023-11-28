Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 36,203 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 125.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 43.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sanmina by 2.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 8.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SANM traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

