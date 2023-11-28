Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 386 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

SRPT traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 91,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,130. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

