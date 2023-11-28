Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.14% of Graham worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Graham by 119.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 88.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Graham by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Insider Transactions at Graham

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,344. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Graham Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GHC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $627.15. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $596.75 and a 200 day moving average of $584.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.05. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $545.00 and a one year high of $681.70.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Graham

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.