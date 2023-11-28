Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 2,410 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Inter Parfums worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 137.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,848. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.61 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day moving average of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

