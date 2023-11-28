Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 4,531 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.96. 24,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,553. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $372.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.