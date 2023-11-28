Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 5,483 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Omnicell worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 180.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 210.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Omnicell by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OMCL. Benchmark dropped their target price on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Omnicell Stock Performance

OMCL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. 62,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $77.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $298.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.