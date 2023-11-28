BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International owned 0.07% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BSIG stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. 27,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,599. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $738.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 6,217.39% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.29 million. Research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

