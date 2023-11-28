Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 71,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 243,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 101,216 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 192.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,298,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,054,000 after buying an additional 854,960 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,826,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,575,000 after buying an additional 261,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,112,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,784,789. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

