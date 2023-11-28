Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.8% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.68% of Broadcom worth $27,481,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $862.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $6.33 on Tuesday, hitting $943.91. 1,551,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,653. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $514.83 and a 52 week high of $999.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $883.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $855.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

