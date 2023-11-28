Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 637,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,102 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.5% of Credit Suisse AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $552,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $10.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $940.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $883.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $855.21. The company has a market capitalization of $387.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $514.83 and a twelve month high of $999.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

