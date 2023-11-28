Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $189.79

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $189.79 and last traded at $189.61, with a volume of 99338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,027.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total value of $501,070.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,027.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,907 shares of company stock worth $7,207,407. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

