Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target at $23.88

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.88.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BTAI shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
Get Our Latest Report on BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BioXcel Therapeutics
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.