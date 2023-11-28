Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target at $23.88

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTAI shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

