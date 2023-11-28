Brokerages Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price at $61.44

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BL. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get BlackLine alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BL

BlackLine Stock Up 0.6 %

BlackLine stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -240.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. BlackLine has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $77.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in BlackLine by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in BlackLine by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,485,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.