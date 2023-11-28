Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Price Target at $58.33

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

DIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

In other Dine Brands Global news, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 2,225 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,999.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO John W. Peyton acquired 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,999.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DIN opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $679.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

