Brokerages Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) PT at $52.07

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $55.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 27.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Further Reading

