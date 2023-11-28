Brokerages Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) PT at $258.40

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.40.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,870,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,100,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $785,391,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $218.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.67 and its 200 day moving average is $222.30. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

