Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target at $239.21

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,863 shares of company stock worth $1,223,087 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE VMC opened at $212.85 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.76 and its 200 day moving average is $211.38.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

