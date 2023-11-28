Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) PT at C$14.77

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.77.

WCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$106,000.00. In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$106,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

TSE:WCP opened at C$9.42 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$8.90 and a one year high of C$11.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2394737 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.67%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

