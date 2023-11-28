Brookfield Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BN)

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of Brookfield stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. 131,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

