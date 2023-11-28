Brookfield Infrastructure Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

