Brookfield Infrastructure Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Brookfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Infrastructure
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Black Friday frenzy, big EPS estimate send Shopify higher
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- This is a buy-the-dip opportunity in Zscaler
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.