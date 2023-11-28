Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on December 31st

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. 5,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,561. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

