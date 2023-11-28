Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on December 31st

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BPYPN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. 5,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,561. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43.
About Brookfield Property Partners
