Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
BPYPO traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,769. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.
About Brookfield Property Partners
