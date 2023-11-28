Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
BPYPN stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.38.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Partners
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- How to Invest in Esports
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.