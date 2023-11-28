Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

BPYPN stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

