Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,769. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.26.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Partners
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.