Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Brookfield Property Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

BPYPP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,476. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

