Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Brookfield Property Preferred Price Performance
Shares of BPYPM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. 1,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,703. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $19.56.
Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Preferred
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.