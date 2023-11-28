Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Brookfield Property Preferred Price Performance

Shares of BPYPM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. 1,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,703. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

Get Brookfield Property Preferred alerts:

Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.