BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires 578 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 67,677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 438,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,030,000 after purchasing an additional 78,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.97. 363,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.62. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.