BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,056. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.94.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

