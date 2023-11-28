BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,507,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $253.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

