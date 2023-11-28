BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 13,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 71.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.03. 19,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

