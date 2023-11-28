BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,238 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,590,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

