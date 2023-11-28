BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $3.41 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $72.65. 281,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $73.08.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

