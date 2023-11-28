BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $5.41 Million Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 267,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,965,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $176.22. 9,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,647. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 195.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $138.67 and a one year high of $216.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.11.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $490.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.61 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 202.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading

