BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Invests $1.36 Million in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 90,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,786.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PHYS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 917,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.