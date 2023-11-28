BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Invests $1.36 Million in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 90,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,786.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the period.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of PHYS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 917,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $16.10.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile
Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.
