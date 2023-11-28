BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IEFA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.44. 7,275,068 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

