BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $86,847,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $56,738,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,979,000 after purchasing an additional 442,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HXL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.50. 101,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,811. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.77.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

