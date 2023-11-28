BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,743,888,000 after purchasing an additional 485,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $213.44. 68,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.42 and a 200 day moving average of $212.31. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

