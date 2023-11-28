BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 156 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.53.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.06. 57,160,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,925,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,565 shares of company stock worth $7,702,315 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

