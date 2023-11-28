BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,800 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,180. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.61.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

