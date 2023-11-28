BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,250 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.69. 1,632,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,204. The stock has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

