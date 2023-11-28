BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,465 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,891. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $721.54 million, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.77 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTE shares. StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Astec Industries

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.