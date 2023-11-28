BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 26 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.0 %

LMT traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.76. 231,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,776. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $435.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.69. The company has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

